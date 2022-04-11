One policy in works for laying telecom cables

The department of telecommunications (DoT) is exploring various options, including a directive from the Union cabinet to ensure all central ministries follow a similar set of rules and processes for allowing telecom operators to lay fibre optic cables, the government official cited above said, seeking anonymity. “The right of way (RoW) policy was set in 2016, but it must be updated, because states and central ministries are following their own guidelines, which are not in sync with DoT guidelines," the official said.