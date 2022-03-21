Airtel-backed OneWeb appoints SpaceX to launch the remainder of its satellite constellation

Chatterjee had also affirmed that losing the batch of 36 satellites due to Russia’s refusal to continue its contract would likely not affect OneWeb too heavily. “The situation is not like how it would have been with geostationary satellites, where only one satellite is made and launched. Now, a new set of satellites will need to be added at the end of the schedule. Each one of OneWeb’s 648 satellites in the constellation can be made every day by Airbus. If 36 satellites are lost, they can be made up in the next 40 days or so," he said.