OneWeb, Kazakhstan ink pact to provide high-speed broadband connectivity

OneWeb , a broadband satellite communications company acquired by a consortium of investors comprising the UK government and Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Global , has partnered the Kazakhstan government to digitise the country’s economy by providing high-speed internet connectivity.

The Bharti group company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, its subsidiaries Republican Centre of Space Communications JSC, which is a national satellite operator, and National Company Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary and Ghalam LLP, a spacecraft component supplier.

“The MoU develops OneWeb’s partnership with the government of Kazakhstan which began in 2020 to support Kazakhstan’s ambition to digitise its economy and become a pioneer of the latest satellite communications technologies," Bharti group said in a statement on Monday.

Under the partnership, OneWeb has planned the first network demonstration in Kazakhstan in June. The trials will show the way OneWeb’s constellation of low-earth orbit (Leo) satellites and user terminals provide high-speed and low latency broadband connectivity.

Bharti Enterprises chairperson Sunil Mittal and OneWeb chief executive Neil Masterson will meet Kazakhstan prime minister Askar Mamin and receive official incorporation of the satellite firm’s new trading subsidiary based in the central-Asian country.

“I am delighted to visit Kazakhstan for the first time on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s first human spaceflight. Today, we can honour his legacy with a constellation of OneWeb satellites orbiting the earth to bring connectivity to all locations where it’s needed," said Mittal.

The MoU will allow OneWeb to use its low-latency and high throughput satellite connectivity platform to provide broadband connectivity in remote and rural areas. The trading subsidiary has been registered as OneWeb Kazakhstan Ltd, which will enable delivery of OneWeb’s services across central Asia.

“OneWeb always partners with local telecom operators who know the market and their customers, and seeks to distribute its connectivity services to the private and public sector, including businesses, schools, hospitals and civil services across Eurasia," the company said.

OneWeb, based in the UK, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the end of March 2020 after failing to secure $2 billion financing from lead shareholder SoftBank.

The portfolio firms of Bharti Global and its subsidiaries include Bharti Airtel Ltd, One-Web, Gleneagles and Hoxton Hotels, Emtel and Hike.

