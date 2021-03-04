New Delhi: A working group constituted by the government to review and modify India’s central spectrum allocation plan ahead of the rollout of 5G wireless service will meet on 5 March, according to a department of telecommunications (DoT) notice.

The DoT had on 26 February formed three working groups to review spectrum bands and suggest updates/changes to the National Frequency Allocation Plan (NFAP), 2018.

Mint in January had reported that in a meeting with telecom department officials to discuss the 5G roadmap, telcos sought globally harmonised bands to be identified for 5G services in the country to enhance interoperability between networks.

They also asked the department’s wireless planning cell to update the NFAP, 2018, with new spectrum bands such as 26GHz (gigahertz) that have been identified by the International Telecom Union (ITU) for 5G deployment.

The NFAP is a central policy that defines the roadmap for future spectrum usage by all national authorities, including the telecom department, the department of space and the defence ministry.

The first working group will review sub-GHz bands, and the second group will assess 1GHz-6GHz spectrum. The third group will look at airwaves above 6GHz, the DoT said.

“The committee will review and revise the NFAP, 2018 taking into consideration the recommendations of World Radiocommunication Conference 2019 as available in the Radio Regulations, 2020, national requirements, latest developments in the radiocommunication technologies," the DoT had said on 26 February.

Though telecom operators claim that their network is ready for 5G rollout with other ecosystem players -- device and equipment -- gearing up for the service, the government is yet to sell airwaves specified for it. The DoT on Tuesday concluded two-day 4G auction.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has earmarked spectrum in the 3,300-3,600MHz bands for 5G services.

According to a Parliamentary standing committee report on 8 February, DoT secretary Anshu Prakash submitted that the government will conduct 5G spectrum auction in the next six months.

Prakash told the committee that 5G, in DoT’s “own assessment", will be rolled out by the end of 2021 but not on a pan-India basis. The next-generation wireless technology will be launched in “select areas where the demand would justify the capex".

