Parliament passes Telecommunications Bill, 2023; Here's how it will impact mobile users in India | 5 points
The bill, approved by both houses of Parliament, will result in jail terms and fines for fraud, combat SIM card cloning, and protect press messages from interception.
This week, Indian Parliament passed the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 to reform the country's century-old telecom law, based on the Indian Telegraph Act, of 1885, the Wireless Telegraphy Act (1933), and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act (1950). The bill cements rules for spectrum allocation and provides for a non-auction route for giving airwaves for satellite-based communication services. It also lays down stringent provisions for phone number spoofing for fraud and moots a "digital-by-design" online grievance redressal mechanism for addressing users' complaints. The Telecommunications Bill, 2023 also seeks to tighten the noose on pesky callers through various means, including by checking misuse of SIM.