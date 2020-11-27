Partnering edtech, healthtech firms to generate revenue for Vodafone Idea

Partnerships with edtech and healthtech companies will help build a future stream of revenue for Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi), the telco’s marketing director Avneesh Khosla said. He, however, did not comment on how these collaborations will generate revenue for the cash-strapped company that owes tens of billions of rupees to the government.

Vodafone Idea has partnered with edtech firms upGrad, Udemy and Pedagogya and signed up health and wellness companies such as Mfine, Cure.fit and 1mg. For business-related help, Vi has tied up with Eunimart, Hubbler and Fiskl. The telco plans to onboard more partners in these areas to offer exclusive services to its customers.

“It is going to be a meaningful revenue stream…this (the partnerships) is again something that we have very very clearly outlined as one of our strategic moves as we move forward… A strong source of revenue for us as we move this agenda forward," Khosla said.

Widening its range of services comes amid the Birla group company losing millions of customers every month. According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Vi lost 1.2 million wireless subscribers in August, shedding users for the tenth straight month, while rivals Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd added more customers.

Khosla said customers, in the age group of 18-45, who use smartphones across urban and rural areas are the target audience for offers being made by Vi in the edtech and healthcare space. There is an an uptick in demand for digital services in rural areas, he added.

“It’s not necessarily only urban, a larger proportion of the digital ecosystem will come from urban…There is a fair amount of interest as far as rural is concerned. We definitely see a lot of rural areas actively participating digitally, whether it's OTT (over-the-top) content, education or healthcare," Khosla said.

Vodafone Idea customers will have more such offers in the next few weeks. The offers will be available on the Vi app to all prepaid and postpaid customers.

“Having established pan-India 4G coverage for 1 billion Indians and delivering fastest 4G speeds, Vi is now bringing a range of new-age service offerings to address the digital shift in customer behaviour," said Ravinder Takkar, chief executive, Vodafone Idea.

As affordability of smartphones remains as issue, Khosla said the telco is working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and consumer finance companies to resolve it. Vodafone Idea also wants to ensure that smartphones reach its last-mile customer, he added.

