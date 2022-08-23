Phone companies want to be your home-internet provider—and vice versa

Jody Ewing said she switched her wireless plan to Charter’s Spectrum from Verizon last August, saving about $30 a month and upgrading to unlimited data for her and her husband’s phones in the process. The retiree from Santa Ana, Calif., was already paying for Spectrum internet and cable, and said she has never been happier with a carrier. Now, she can send as many photos as she wants to her children, though she said she still can’t get her husband, Kurt, to remember his phone when he leaves the house.