PM launches 100 5G use cases at IMC

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a new initiative, launching 100 ‘5G Use Case Labs’ for educational institutions. This move aims to drive development of 5G applications tailored to local and global requirements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While emphasizing the initiative's role in fostering innovation across diverse sectors like education and transportation, the prime minister indicated its potential to position India at the forefront of 5G technology utilization. Furthermore, it aligns with the nation's aspirations for nurturing a 6G-ready academic and startup ecosystem, advancing indigenous telecom technology crucial for national security.

“These labs prompt the youth to dream big and give them the confidence to achieve them", PM Modi said while inaugurating the seventh edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The prime minister drew parallels between the impact of these labs and the success of the Atal tinkering labs. He lauded the rapid progression of India's telecom sector, highlighting the Bharat Net initiative that has connected approximately 2 lakh gram panchayats via broadband.

With a nod to the future, PM Modi touched upon emerging sectors like AI, cyber security, and green tech, emphasizing India's proactive role. He noted the surprising speed at which India rolled out 5G last year, covering a vast majority of cities and the population. “The future is going to be entirely different and it is a matter of happiness that our young generation is leading the tech revolution." he said.

Within a year of 5G rollout, India has 400,000 5G base stations which cover more than 97% of the cities and 80% of the population. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“India moved from the 5G rollout stage to 5G reach out stage," he said, while citing the country's jump in global broadband speed rankings. He also envisioned India taking the lead in 6G technology, emphasizing the tangible benefits of improved connectivity for sectors like education and healthcare.

"India is not only expanding the 5G network in the country but also laying emphasis on becoming a leader in 6G," he remarked.

Pointing at the scam that took place during 2G, the prime minister said that the 4G rollout which happened during the his government’s tenure is free from blemishes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also expressed confidence that India will take the lead with 6G technology.

“We believe in the power of democratization. The benefit of development should reach every section and region, everyone should benefit from the resources in India, everyone should have a life of dignity and the benefit of technology should reach everyone. We are working rapidly in this direction", the prime minister said. “For me, this is the biggest social justice", he added.

PM Modi also lauded India's burgeoning startup ecosystem, highlighting the nation's rapid achievement of a century of unicorns. By contrasting past approaches to technology with the current administration's proactive stance, he celebrated India's transition from a mobile phone importer to the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer. He remarked on the country's growing prowess in electronics exports and the recent decision by Google to produce Pixel phones domestically. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi said that India today is exporting about ₹2 trillion worth of electronics manufactured in the country.

“Samsung Fold Five and Apple iPhone 15 are already being manufactured here", he added, while stressing the need to take this success in mobile and electronics manufacturing further.

“For the success of both hardware and software in the tech ecosystem, it is important that we build a strong semiconductor manufacturing sector in India," the prime minister said, spotlighting the ongoing ₹80,000 crore PLI scheme for semiconductor development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's semiconductor mission is geared towards fulfilling both local and global demands, he added.

