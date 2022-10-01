PM launches 5G services, says a gift from telecom industry to 130 cr Indians

The prime minister pointed out that India was dependent on other countries for 2G, 3G and 4G technologies, but with 5G, India has created a new history
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 5G services in the country, ushering in an era of ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 5G services in the country, ushering in an era of ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
The prime minister also inaugurated the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress.
The prime minister also inaugurated the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress.
Addressing the gathering PM Modi said, “Today, 130 crore Indians are getting a wonderful gift in the form of 5G from the country and from the telecom industry of the country. 5G is a knock on the doors of a new era in the country...5G is the beginning of an infinite sky of opportunities. I congratulate every Indian for this."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Stressing one more message of the 5G launch, he said, “New India will not remain a mere consumer of technology, but India will play an active role in the development and implementation of that technology. India will play a big role in designing the future wireless technology, and manufacturing related to it."
The prime minister pointed out that India was dependent on other countries for 2G, 3G and 4G technologies, but with 5G, India has created a new history. “With 5G, India is setting a global standard in telecom technology for the first time," he remarked.
Focussing on the need for a holistic approach to Digital India, the prime minister elaborated that “we focused on 4 Pillars, in four directions at once. First, the price of the device, Second, digital connectivity, Third, the cost of data, Fourth, and most importantly, the idea of ‘digital first’ .“
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The prime minister said that the use of 5G technology will not be limited to speedy internet access, but has the capability to change lives.
Modi urged the leaders of the telecom industry association to visit schools and colleges of the country and unleash every aspect of this new technology. He also asked them to create an enabling ecosystem for MSMEs to prepare spare parts for electronic manufacturing. “5G technology should be used to bring about a revolution in the country," he remarked.