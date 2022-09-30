PM Modi to launch commercial 5G services on 1 Oct

“5G can unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society. It will help the country leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, spur innovations by startups and business enterprises as well as advance the ‘Digital India’ vision. The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is expected to reach $450 Billion by 2035," the ministry said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}