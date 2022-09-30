PM Modi to launch commercial 5G services on 1 Oct

5G technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services on 1 October at Pragati Maidan in the national capital, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services on 1 October at Pragati Maidan in the national capital, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
“5G technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency," the PMO said.
“5G technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency," the PMO said.
PM Modi will also inaugurate the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC). The IMC 2022 is scheduled to be held from 1-4t October with the theme of “New digital Universe".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It will bring together thinkers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and government officials to discuss and showcase unique opportunities emerging from the rapid adoption and spread of digital technology, according to the PMO statement.
The launch of 5G services follows years of intense preparation. Recently, 5G spectrum auctions were conducted successfully and 51,236 MHz was allocated to telecom service providers with a gross revenue of ₹1,50,173 crore. The auction aggregated the demand for a robust 5G ecosystem that can cater to its use cases involving IoT, M2M, AI, Edge Computing, Robotics etc, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.
“5G can unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society. It will help the country leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, spur innovations by startups and business enterprises as well as advance the ‘Digital India’ vision. The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is expected to reach $450 Billion by 2035," the ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is expected that 5G services will be available across the country over the next couple of years.