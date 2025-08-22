PMO to take a call on Vodafone Idea’s fate
Jatin Grover 5 min read 22 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
The Prime Minister’s Office has received a proposal from the telecom department to steady beleagured Vodafone Idea, which has repeatedly flagged the risk to its survival.
The Prime Minister’s Office has received a proposal from the telecom department to steady Vodafone Idea Ltd, said two officials aware of the matter, as the carrier has repeatedly cited upcoming payments against pending dues as a threat to its survival.
