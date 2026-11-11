The ₹5 digital lifeline: The quiet turf war over India’s sachet internet

Jatin Grover
11 min read11 Nov 2026, 05:00 PM IST
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Mohammad Moin, a resident of Batla House in Delhi, uses sachet-based public Wi-Fi. (Jatin Grover)
Summary
From Batla House living rooms to rural service centres, India’s working class is turning to 5 Wi-Fi sachets to bypass pricey cellular plans. Inside story of the slow moving PM-WANI scheme and startups battling big telcos to rewire digital access.

Agra/New Delhi: Mohammad Moin’s joint family in New Delhi’s Batla House has 8-10 mobile connections, which serve as their primary gateway to the internet. Working in the garments industry, he relies on mobile data for basic connectivity and pays 579 every two months for his own phone recharge.

Moin does not have a home broadband connection because he finds it too expensive. Instead, he relies on sachet-based public Wi-Fi from Gurugram-based internet aggregator Wiom. The affordable service allows his four school-going children to access the internet for schoolwork, while his youngest daughter, who is in nursery class, uses it to watch rhymes and poems on YouTube.

Aware of the rare public Wi-Fi coverage available at home, Moin accesses a nearby hotspot deployed by Wiom, which installs dual-signal routers across residential neighbourhoods. The company allows a single home broadband connection to serve both the host household and nearby users through a separate public Wi-Fi signal.

“I have been using Wiom net for a long time in addition to the mobile internet pack, which is mostly kept for outdoor consumption as that comes with data capping of 1.5 GB or 2 GB per day,” Moin said, adding that for a short duration need, he purchases a 5 data pack for six hours and for longer schoolwork sessions of his children, he buys a 10 pack for 12 hours.

The target missed

The concept of public Wi-Fi hotspots gained a formal policy framework in India through the Prime Minister’s Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) scheme, approved in December 2020. It was launched to expand affordable broadband access across the country by enabling local shops and small businesses to provide public Wi-Fi without requiring a licence or registration.

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A lane in Delhi’s Batla House market where the public Wi-Fi range begins. (Jatin Grover)

Under the scheme, public data offices (PDOs) such as local shops and small businesses set up and operate public Wi-Fi hotspots using internet connections from telecom operators or ISPs. Public data office aggregators (PDOAs) manage the backend systems for user authorization, payments, and usage tracking, while app providers offer the application through which users discover and connect to the hotspots.

The scheme, however, fell short on numbers. It had a target to establish 10 million public Wi-Fi hotspots across the country by 2022. As of 9 November this year, only 432,906 had been deployed, according to government data on the PM-WANI website.

Separately, data maintained by the telecom regulator, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), shows the number of public Wi-Fi hotspots in places such as malls, coffee shops, airports, stadiums, and parks at 56,222 as of March end, up slightly from 55,052 last year. The unique user count has decreased 57% to 3.17 million, with data consumption falling to 44.4 billion GB from 61.6 billion GB in 2024-25.

Lack of financial viability for the companies deploying the hotspots, competition from cheaper mobile internet, no awareness among users, higher cost of bandwidth charged by telcos and ISPs, as well as complex login and access systems for users were among the reasons that led to the slow uptake of the scheme in the country, according to government officials and hotspot implementing companies that Mint spoke to.

Also Read | Why does high-power Wi-Fi in India need a debate?

Shuttered portals

As per the PM-WANI central registry website, there are about 206 PDOAs listed. However, when Mint tried to reach out to some of these companies, many entities had either closed operations or were unresponsive.

At least 15 listed PDOAs such as Gurugram-based Gaonwani Network, Rajasthan-based Ambe Learning, and West Bengal-based SDM Infotech, which Mint spoke to, said they are not operating now as there was no financial viability and the cost of implementation was too high.

Rishikesh Ghare, founder and CEO of Indio Networks, a wireless networking solutions company, said while a few companies were able to create successful business models on top of the PM-WANI architecture, the programme is highly fragmented, with different providers interpreting the standards in their own ways, leading to an unreliable user experience. His company is registered under PM-WANI as an app provider and PDOA, serving 400–500 such hotspots.

“Rather than a failure, PM-WANI can be seen as an initiative whose potential has not yet been fully realised,” said Purushothaman K.G., national AI leader and head of technology transformation at KPMG in India. “For smaller shopkeepers, creating a sustainable business case has at times been challenging, particularly given the backhaul costs and the small-ticket consumer purchases.”

Also Read | Digital divide: India’s public Wi-Fi push sparks debate over use of public funds

The ‘digital Parle-G’

The scheme, however, enabled a few firms such as Wiom and Bengaluru-based WiFi Dabba to develop business models around public Wi-Fi access. They are creating Wi-Fi hotspots and selling home broadband services as well. The models and pricing, however, vary.

“We are making a digital Parle-G. People should have enough internet at an affordable price,” Satyam Darmora, co-founder and CEO of Wiom told Mint, comparing the 5 Parle-G biscuit pack economics with a 5 internet sachet.

Wiom is backed by key investors such as Bertelsmann India Investments, Accel, Prosus, Prime Venture Partners, and RTP Global. It operates as an open aggregator platform rather than an ISP, providing its PM-WANI compliant routers, software, and digital platform services to aggregate local internet service providers and end-users on a single network.

For home broadband connections, the company charges about 550 per month, alongside flexible plans of 200 for 15 days or 23 for a full day, avoiding mandatory long-term contracts. Wiom serves approximately four to five lakh unique monthly users who purchase the 5 or 10 micro-recharge.

Explaining the unit economics, Darmora says for its 5 and 10 public Wi-Fi sachets, 70% of the gross transaction value goes to the ISP, while the remaining 30% is split equally between Wiom and the local homeowner hosting the router. Thus, for a 5 recharge, the ISP receives 3.50, while Wiom and the homeowner each receive 0.75.

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A mobile screenshot showing the Wiom Net public Wi-Fi hotspot at Batla House market, Delhi. (Jatin Grover)

In 2025-26, revenue of Omnia Information Pvt Ltd, which owns Wiom, grew 56.4% to 33.3 crore, while losses widened to 99.3 crore from 53.5 crore the previous year, according to its filings sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler.

Darmora projects to grow five-fold over the next 18 months to touch one million hotspots—the threshold at which he expects the company to break even.

Bengaluru-based WiFi Dabba said its model fills the last-mile internet gap through community-run hotspots, sachet-sized data packs starting at 1, and highly localized distribution, according to a press release dated 17 December 2025.

State-owned RailTel too operates PM-WANI hotspots, with 18,200 public Wi-Fi hotspots set up across India, primarily located at railway stations. During the July to September quarter, total data consumption across RailTel’s public Wi-Fi hotspots was 38 terabytes (TB) across 2 to 2.2 million active monthly users, according to government officials. RailTel and WiFi Dabba did not respond to Mint’s emailed queries.

Indoor blind spots

Analysts, however, said there remains a market opportunity as consumer demand is evident. Entry-level mobile tariffs have risen in the last one year.

Last year, Reliance Jio led the move by removing its one GB per day recharge plan of 249 for 28 days, making 299 the new entry-level plan. The move was followed by peers as well. In August this year, Bharti Airtel removed its 299 plan offering one GB data a day, establishing 349 as the new entry-level plan. The company, however, brought back the 299 plan after an increase in subscriber churn.

“Tariff hike may put pressure on consumer budgets and reduce recharge frequency, while customers using multiple SIMs may consolidate to single SIM,” brokerage house IIFL Capital said in a report dated 5 October. The brokerage added that SIM consolidation is already taking place due to rising prices of other essential commodities, irrespective of tariff hikes. The next tariff hike is also expected soon.

In Bagda, a village in Agra, Sehdev Mahaur runs a Jan Seva Kendra, a public service centre providing government and digital services to citizens. Mahaur notes that while mobile coverage is adequate, villagers are vocal about rising tariffs. “With recharge prices going up, people are either porting to whichever network they think is cheaper or cutting back,” he said.

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A Jan Seva Kendra in Bagda village, Agra, offering free WiFi. (Jatin Grover)

Currently, at around 7 per GB, revenue earned by telecom operators has fallen by nearly 32% from the June quarter of 2020, even as data consumption has surged. Data usage has grown far faster than operators' ability to monetize it, which continues to pressure revenue realization.

While fixed broadband offers significantly lower usage costs-averaging 3.40 per GB under typical consumption, it requires a fixed monthly commitment starting at around 500, alongside upfront three-month or six-month subscriptions, router costs, and security deposits charged by some operators. In comparison, public Wi-Fi hotspot sachet pricing offers users an alternative choice.

Besides data caps and rising costs, mobile internet users often face poor connectivity and inconsistent service quality inside their homes.

Mansi, a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi living in a one-BHK house, told Mint that to attend calls her family members usually step outside because of poor network inside. However, in an article in January, Anil Kumar Lahoti, the chairman of Trai, citing industry estimates, said nearly 80% of mobile data consumption occurs indoors, particularly in urban areas.

Telco pushback

Even as user demand persists for internet sachets via public Wi-Fi, telecom operators, in multiple representations to the regulator, do not agree.

“The availability of affordable, seamless, and ubiquitous mobile broadband services in India has substantially reduced the consumer need for public Wi-Fi access, thereby limiting the demand for PM-WANI-based services,” the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) told Trai in June. COAI represents private telecom operators—Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Bharti Airtel.

For a public Wi-Fi project to succeed, however, it remains vital for telcos to ensure reliable, adequate, and affordable broadband connectivity to PDOs. In a bid to ease financial pressure on PDOs, the telecom regulator intervened last year and directed telcos not to charge PDOs more than double what they charge retail customers for fiber-to-the-home services. Before Trai’s intervention, operators were charging up to 8 lakh per annum from PDOs for bandwidth.

Following the change, ISPs have expressed frustration. “ISPs have been facing issues with the current pricing cap by Trai as at some places PDO has taken connections on PM-WANI rates but is misusing the same by connecting whole buildings and other areas, which is illegal,” an ISP company CEO said on condition of anonymity, noting that such practices eat into the business of ISPs.

The department of telecommunications (DoT) and Trai did not respond to Mint’s emailed queries.

The BharatNet link

R.S. Sharma, former Trai chairman and an architect of PM-WANI, noted that “the slow rollout to date is the result of a three-year delay between TRAI’s 2017 recommendations and the December 2020 Cabinet approval followed by onset of the covid-19 pandemic.” The initiative has also faced resistance from incumbent telecom service providers and suffered from low utilization of fiber cable deployed under the BharatNet project due to its public sector undertaking (PSU)-led model, rather than being operated as an open, neutral network that multiple service providers could freely access on equal terms, Sharma added. BSNL has been the primary public sector telecom entity involved in implementing BharatNet, New Delhi’s initiative to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to all gram panchayats across the country.

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A BSNL exchange in Barauli Ahir block, Agra. BharatNet fibre’s base is installed here. (Jatin Grover)

Sharma suggests that the government must address supply-side constraints by extending BharatNet beyond gram panchayats directly into villages and community spaces where PDOs can deploy Wi-Fi.

Interestingly, rural India has just over five million fixed wired internet users, pointing to significant potential for affordable connectivity using fiber to deploy sachet-based hotspots.

Engineering the fix

Industry analysts emphasize that the next phase must focus on making public Wi-Fi simpler to use, economically viable, and complementary to cellular networks. In May, DoT introduced reforms under PM-WANI, including QR-based authentication for secondary devices—allowing users to connect by scanning a QR code with an authenticated smartphone app—and flexible micro-plans of 15, 30, and 60 minutes. Trai is also formulating fresh recommendations on the proliferation of public Wi-Fi networks.

“Increasing mobile tariffs could improve the attractiveness of affordable Wi-Fi sachets, particularly for price-sensitive consumers. However, price alone may not drive adoption given the relatively low cost of mobile data in India,” said Purushothaman of KPMG. “The proposition could be stronger if a 5 sachet combines affordability with convenience, good speeds and easy access, especially for users who need additional data without upgrading their regular mobile plan. Mobile networks will remain the primary connectivity layer, while public Wi-Fi can provide affordable capacity in high-density locations and extend connectivity in underserved areas.”

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Consumers at Jan Seva Kendra in Bagda, Agra. (Jatin Grover)

Prashant Singhal, telecom and clients & industries leader at EY India, noted that deployments should focus strictly on lower-income clusters (such as households earning less than 30,000 per month) where children need affordable internet for online schooling and essential digital services.

“Rather than relying entirely on government subsidies (like the Digital Bharat Nidhi) or expecting telecom operators to finance public Wi-Fi, corporate CSR funds can be utilized to directly fund, create, and maintain public hotspots in underserved areas for education and healthcare,” Singhal added.

Digital Bharat Nidhi is the renamed and updated version of the erstwhile Universal Service Obligation Fund, which aims to finance and expand affordable telecommunication services.

Industry analysts also maintain that policy should encourage hardware manufacturers to enable existing home broadband routers to emit a secondary, secure public Wi-Fi network line alongside the household’s private connection—transforming everyday homes into the bedrock of India’s last-mile digital grid.

Back in Batla House, Moin isn’t waiting for regulators and telecom operators to resolve their bandwidth standoff. For now, the 5 sachet bought off a neighbour’s router keeps his four children in school and his youngest daughter glued to her rhymes. Whether sachet Wi-Fi evolves into a viable business model or burns out under the weight of high backhaul costs, for India’s price-sensitive millions, it remains the only affordable bridge between rigid mobile caps and an increasingly digital world.

About the Author

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

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