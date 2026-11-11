The ₹5 digital lifeline: The quiet turf war over India’s sachet internet

Agra/New Delhi: Mohammad Moin’s joint family in New Delhi’s Batla House has 8-10 mobile connections, which serve as their primary gateway to the internet. Working in the garments industry, he relies on mobile data for basic connectivity and pays ₹579 every two months for his own phone recharge.
Moin does not have a home broadband connection because he finds it too expensive. Instead, he relies on sachet-based public Wi-Fi from Gurugram-based internet aggregator Wiom. The affordable service allows his four school-going children to access the internet for schoolwork, while his youngest daughter, who is in nursery class, uses it to watch rhymes and poems on YouTube.
Aware of the rare public Wi-Fi coverage available at home, Moin accesses a nearby hotspot deployed by Wiom, which installs dual-signal routers across residential neighbourhoods. The company allows a single home broadband connection to serve both the host household and nearby users through a separate public Wi-Fi signal.
“I have been using Wiom net for a long time in addition to the mobile internet pack, which is mostly kept for outdoor consumption as that comes with data capping of 1.5 GB or 2 GB per day,” Moin said, adding that for a short duration need, he purchases a ₹5 data pack for six hours and for longer schoolwork sessions of his children, he buys a ₹10 pack for 12 hours.