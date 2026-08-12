Post-5G slowdown: AI and automation are reshaping India's telecom workforce, hiring trends

Jatin GroverDevina Sengupta
4 min read12 Aug 2026, 05:51 AM IST
logo
Telecom recruiters noted that jobs in the sector may be plateauing as demand for routine network operations, field engineers and project managers reduces. (Mint)
Summary
Driven by the completion of 5G rollouts, high debt and a pivot toward AI and automation, India’s major telecom operators are slowing direct hiring and shifting to leaner, contract- and tech-driven workforce models.

A structural transition is underway in India’s telecom sector, which is moving away from a manpower-intensive model to a leaner, automated and tech-driven framework as operators replace employees with AI, cloud-based infrastructure and intelligent networks.

Although hiring trends among the three largest telecom operators vary, the shift in job profiles is evident as the common thread.

Market leader Reliance Jio (Jio), its closest rival Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea together added a shade more than 30,000 employees over the past five years. But the hiring trends were not uniform. While Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea upped their workforce strength over this period, hiring at Reliance Jio, which has the largest customer base, took a tumble.

Telecom recruiters noted that jobs in the sector may be plateauing as demand for routine network operations, field engineers and project managers reduces. The focus is shifting to tariffs to boost revenue and towards hiring artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based infrastructure specialists.

Also Read | Jio Platforms’ Q1 results is set to show a familiar telecom problem

“There is limited headroom for manpower growth as the services portfolio has changed and there is more work done remotely. The telcos need tech-enabled people, and the impact is felt by the junior and middle order the most,” said Aditya Narayan Mishra, managing director and chief executive officer of Ciel HR.

According to a Mint analysis, the total workforce of the trio of operators increased by 19% to 192,673 in FY26 from 161,652 in FY22. This was largely driven by two factors: the surge in connectivity demand by India Inc during the pandemic and the intensive, field-heavy rollout of 5G infrastructure, which is drawing to a close.

Usually, during such network rollouts, telcos need supervisors for contractual work and once their tasks are completed, their contracts end, an executive at a leading telecom operator said.

Slowing down

“Hiring in India’s telecom sector has slowed down primarily due to the completion of aggressive 5G network rollouts,” said Vivek Mehta, a partner at recruitment firm ABC Consultants who tracks the telecom sector. “With the heavy lifting of nationwide 5G infrastructure deployment largely behind them, telecom companies have tightened budgets and slowed down massive field-level deployment hiring.”

Bharti Airtel’s workforce, including permanent and contract employees, increased by 47% to over 100,000 since FY22. Vodafone Idea, born out of the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, had an employee strength of 17,612, a 67% jump from FY22. Jio had just under 75,000 employees at the end of FY26, an over 10% drop since FY22.

Here is where the data throws in a surprise. Mukesh Ambani-led Jio, which is on its way to list Jio Platforms—its digital and telecom arm, posted a spurt in hiring from FY22 to FY23 and then a small dip of 5.5% in FY24 versus the earlier fiscal. The telco’s manpower grew again in FY25, but dropped by 21% in FY26.

According to a company executive, the headcount decline is on account of a new career option in the Reliance Jio home business, where people in smaller markets can become micro-entrepreneurs instead of full-time employees. The home business consists of connectivity packages that combine high-speed fibre, digital TV channels and OTT app subscriptions.

Also Read | Relief for Airtel and Vi as SC refuses stay on one-time spectrum charge ruling

A micro-entrepreneur is compensated for overseeing the installation and maintenance of home business products in a specific city area.

“Every year, we are consistently creating an increasing number of high-paying direct and indirect employment. Our digital and retail businesses have also catalyzed lakhs of micro-entrepreneurship opportunities,” Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, said at the company’s 49th annual general meeting in June.

Third-party contracts

According to Rakesh Mehrotra, a telecom consultant, instead of direct hiring, the focus will continue to grow on third-party contracts, which come at a lower cost to operators. Human-facing roles such as those in sales will continue to see traction, he said.

Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea did not respond to Mint’s queries.

“By hiring high-potential talent with diverse expertise, we are building a leaner and more agile organization. This focus on long-term potential ensures our structures remain flexible and operationally efficient,” Vodafone Idea said in its FY26 annual report.

Debt is another factor that is shaping hiring trends in the telecom sector, with operators trimming middle and junior-level roles to sustain profitability. According to a November 2025 report by credit rating company Icra, the sector’s total debt stood at 6.45 trillion as of 31 March 2025.

Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea offer some of the lowest tariffs in the world in a market of about 1.2 billion customers, many holding more than one SIM card. An increase in tariffs may be the way for private operators to improve their revenue and ramp up their expansion plans.

Also Read | Telcos flag concerns as critical banking SMS traffic dips

The telecom sector, which had 6-7 operators just a decade ago, has consolidated, with a few telcos becoming defunct or exiting the industry, leading to reduced headcount in the sector.

“The telecom market is almost saturated now as there is no demand and real user growth… It is expected that the hiring trend will continue to be stagnant or low given that telcos are also focusing on automation as networks are becoming more intelligent,” said Mehrotra.

About the Authors

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.