‘Prepare for 5G launch': Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tells telcos

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Adani Data Networks and Vodafone Idea have been the successful bidders in the recently held 5G auction
Sunil Bharti Mittal said that his company Bharti Airtel received a spectrum allocation letter within a few hours of making an upfront payment to the Department of Telecom
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday asked telcos to gear up for the 5G launch. The telecom minister wrote on Twitter, "Spectrum assignment letter issued. Requesting TSPs to prepare for 5G launch".
The Department of Telecom (DoT) has issued spectrum assignment letters to telecom service providers after the successful bidders of radio waves made upfront payments.
Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Adani Data Networks and Vodafone Idea have been the successful bidders in the recently held 5G auction.
The 5G spectrum auction received a record ₹1.5 lakh crore worth of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with ₹87,946.93 crore bid.
The DoT has received payments of around ₹17,876 crore from the telcos so far.
Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said that his company Bharti Airtel received a spectrum allocation letter within a few hours of making an upfront payment to the DoT.
"In my over 30 years of first-hand experience with DoT, this is a first ! Business as it should be. Leadership at work-Right at the top and at the helm of telecom. What a Change ! Change that can transform this nation – power its dreams to be a developed nation," Mittal said.
Airtel acquired 19,867.8 MHz spectrum by securing a pan-India footprint of 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands and selected purchase of radio waves in low and mid-band spectrum for ₹43,039.63 crore.
"Airtel paid ₹8,312.4 crore towards spectrum dues and was provided the allocation letter for the designated frequency bands within hours. E band allocation was given along with spectrum as promised. No Fuss, No Follow Up, No running around the corridors and No tall claims. This is ease of doing business at work in its full glory," Mittal said.
Airtel has said that it will launch 5G service this month.
While all telecom operators have opted to make payments in 20 annual installments, Bharti Airtel paid ₹8,312.4 crore equivalent to four annual installments.
Reliance Jio has made payments of ₹7,864.78 crore, Vodafone Idea ₹1,679.98 crore and Adani Data Networks ₹18.94 crore.
Richest Indian Gautam Adani's group has placed bids worth ₹211.86 crore for 400 MHz in a band that is not used for offering public telephony services.
Richest Indian Gautam Adani's group has placed bids worth ₹211.86 crore for 400 MHz in a band that is not used for offering public telephony services.