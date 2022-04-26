Pricier smartphones worsen digital divide

Why are prices rising this fast? Blame it on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, which has further snared global supply-chains struggling to recover from pandemic lows. Input costs needed to assemble smartphones have shot up. There is also a new headwind. China is reeling under a new covid-19 wave, which has resulted in shipping disruptions from Shenzen and Shanghai. Russia and Ukraine are producers of metals and noble gases that are used in the making of smartphone parts; Shenzen is the global hub for electronic components. This has resulted in a perfect storm. Not only have phone launches been delayed, the supply-chain crisis has led to higher freight costs and transportation charges. Some of this inflation would be passed on to consumers by the brands.