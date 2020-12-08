Private sector must end differences to create 5G ecosystem, says Airtel CEO

This is contrary to the claim by Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), that Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has readied a home-grown 5G solution and it will roll out the services as soon as spectrum is sold through auctions. Ambani, at the IMC on Tuesday, said Reliance Jio will launch 5G services in the second half of 2021.