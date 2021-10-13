Promoters  may  bring $400  million into Vodafone Idea

Mint had reported on 23 September that Vodafone Idea was reviewing the terms of its planned fundraising post the moratorium and was likely to drop a plan to monetize assets. “The size of the fundraising could be smaller than what was decided earlier, but potential investors are keen that the promoters, too, put fresh equity in the company to demonstrate their commitment to the business," said the second person cited above. “The company may not raise around $2 billion investment from promoters and external investors," the second person added. “The $400 million infusion plan is critical at this juncture as the company desperately needs funds to carry on its daily business and fund its growth strategy, which involves significant capital expenditure in expanding its 4G network and fresh investments in 5G infrastructure and spectrum auctions.