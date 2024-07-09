Why analysts are expecting telecom revenues to improve in Q1 FY25
Summary
- Banking on the structural uptrend witnessed in the average revenue per user of India's telecom industry players, analysts tracking the space expect Indian telcos to report robust quarterly numbers in Q1 FY25, even as the recently announced tariff hikes start to kick in from this quarter onwards.
Indian telcos are expected to report higher average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter ended 31 June, driven by the structural uptrend being observed in industry ARPU, even as the impact of recently announced tariff hikes by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea starts to kick in from this quarter onwards.