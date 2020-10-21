Qualcomm and Jio set to fast track 5G infra in India

Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and US-based Qualcomm Technologies Inc. will develop 5G solutions to fast track the rollout of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India.

“Qualcomm and Jio Platforms along with its wholly owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation today announced their expanded efforts to develop open and interoperable interface compliant architecture based 5G solutions with a virtualized RAN," according to a press statement released by the two companies on Tuesday.

The Jio-Qualcomm partnership is a step towards the Mukesh Ambani-led telco’s aim of rolling out an indigenous 5G network as soon as the government sells spectrum through auctions.

Ambani, at RIL’s 43rd annual general meeting in July, had said, “Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. This will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India using a 100% homegrown technology and solution." He had said the made-in-India solution will be ready for field deployment next year, and Jio will be able to easily upgrade its 4G network to 5G due to the telco’s converged network infrastructure.

While Jio is confident of a 5G launch soon, rivals Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are of the view that India is yet to develop an ecosystem for the technology and that the reserve price of spectrum in the bands meant for 5G services is too high.

