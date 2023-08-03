Rajeev Chandrashekhar bats for India's growing telecom sector1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 01:51 AM IST
Chandrashekhar said that the BJP led government had been investing in growing the sector as well as undertaking reforms through holistic legislative framework
New Delhi: Minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar. said Wednesday that the Indian telecom sector provided opportunity for more players to come even as he foresaw four players to continue to remain in the sector.
