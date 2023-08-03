New Delhi: Minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar. said Wednesday that the Indian telecom sector provided opportunity for more players to come even as he foresaw four players to continue to remain in the sector.

Accusing the Congress of having destroyed the telecom sector during their time as the political party in power, Chandrashekhar said that the BJP led government had been investing in growing the sector as well as undertaking reforms through holistic legislative framework.

"There was a flight of capital and a flight of foreign investors. A large number of international telecom brand names that invested in India left because Their businesses were destroyed mainly due to corruption and crony capitalism," he said.

He added that the government was increasingly investing in creating infrastructure for the sector. He noted that the contribution of telecom to overall GDP was only going to increase manifold in the future.

Chandrashekhar added that India was at the cusp of 5G revolution with the fastest 5G rollout already having taken place with over 500,000 base stations. "We already have a vision and roadmap for 6G," he said.