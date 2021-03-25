Recovery to continue for India’s telecom sector in FY22

It should be noted that the entry of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd in September 2016 in the country’s telecom space and its almost-free voice and data services caused massive disruption, forcing other players to drastically cut prices. Since then, while most firms exited their businesses, only Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd survived the brutal tariff war but continue to deal with high levels of debt.