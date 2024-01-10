Reduce duty on mobile phone parts: ICEA
The mobile phone industry association has urged the government ahead of the interim budget to have just three import tax slabs of 0%, 5% and 10%, down from seven, so as to simplify tariff applicability and reduce potential litigations
NEW DELHI : Mobile phone exports from India can more than triple to $39 billion over the next two years, from $11 billion in FY23, if the government reduces import tariffs on components, and eliminates them in some categories, the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said on Wednesday.