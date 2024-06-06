Industry
Regulatory delays, testing may hold up satcom launch
Shouvik Das 4 min read 06 Jun 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- The introduction of satellite-based internet connectivity hinges upon the notification of satellite spectrum allocation rules under the new Telecom Act, 2023; this, however, could take a while.
NEW DELHI : Satellite communications, or satcom-based internet connectivity, may come to you later than expected.
