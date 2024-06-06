Regulatory delays, testing may hold up satcom launch

“The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is now working towards floating a consultation process for the draft rules that will define how spectrum allocation would work under the Centre. Once this consultation is closed, a set of draft rules will be presented for a final set of consultation—following which the final rules will then be notified. It is only after all this that spectrum allocation can take place from the Centre, following which the satcom operators will also undertake their own testing before the service is launched. Overall, this is unlikely to take anything below six months, even if a streamlined process is followed," said Anil Prakash, director-general of industry body, Satcom Industry Association of India (SIA).