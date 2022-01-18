1 min read.Updated: 18 Jan 2022, 09:10 PM ISTLivemint
Reliance Jio has added mobile subscribers in the month of November, while Vodafone Idea continued to lose its subscriber base, according to the data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).
Reliance Jio has added 20 lakh mobile subscribers in November, taking the total base to 42.8 crore at the end of the month. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has gained 13 lakh subscribers for the reporting month and its total customer base stood at 35.5 crore.