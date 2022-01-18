Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reliance Jio, Airtel add subscribers in November, while Vodafone Idea loses

Vodafone Idea (Vi) continues to lose customers and in November, it shed 18 lakh mobile subscribers
1 min read . 09:10 PM IST Livemint

  Reliance Jio has added 20 lakh mobile subscribers in November, taking the total base to 42.8 crore at the end of the month. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has gained 13 lakh subscribers

Reliance Jio has added mobile subscribers in the month of November, while Vodafone Idea continued to lose its subscriber base, according to the data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Reliance Jio has added 20 lakh mobile subscribers in November, taking the total base to 42.8 crore at the end of the month. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has gained 13 lakh subscribers for the reporting month and its total customer base stood at 35.5 crore.

Reliance Jio has added subscribers for the second consecutive month after it lost 1.9 crore subscribers in the month of September. Jio gained 17.6 lakh subscribers in the month of October.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) continues to lose customers and in November, it shed 18 lakh mobile subscribers in the month.

Overall wireless subscriber base registered a growth of 0.1% in November. At the end of the month total customer count stood at 116 crore.

Except Gujarat, Mumbai, Delhi, Karnataka, Assam, Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh (East) and Haryana, all other service areas showed growth in their wireless subscribers in November, Trai said.

