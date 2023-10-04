Reliance Jio, Airtel to invest ₹75,000 crore in FY24 to strengthen network: JM Financials
The report said Reliance Jio may invest around ₹42,000 crore and Bharti Airtel around ₹33,000 crore in FY24, but the investment will taper down after their 5G network rollout target is met as per their announcement
JM Financials report on telecom industry has stated that Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, two major telecom players in India, are expected to invest about ₹75,000 crore in the current financial year to strengthen their networks, reported PTI
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message