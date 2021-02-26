OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Telecom >Reliance Jio announces new JioPhone offer with 24 months of 'unlimited service'

Reliance Jio has made a claim that it has successfully upgraded more than 100 million users onto the JioPhone platform.

In order to tap into the 300 million mobile subscribers that still use 2G, Jio has launched another offer that provides incentives to users to switch to JioPhone.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio, commented, "There are still 300 million subscribers in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to access basic features of the internet, at a time, when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution.

He further added, "since the last 4 years Jio has democratized internet and passed on the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology no longer remains a privilege of a select few."

"The New JioPhone 2021 offer is another step in that direction. At Jio, we have and will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this DIGITAL DIVIDE and welcome every Indian to join this movement," Ambani added.

The new JioPhone 2021 offer:

A. New Users:

1. JioPhone device + 24 months of unlimited service for 1999

Unlimited voice calls

Unlimited data (2 GB high-speed data every month)

No recharge needed for 2 years

2. JioPhone device+ 12 months of unlimited service for 1499

Unlimited voice calls

Unlimited data (2 GB high-speed data every month)

No recharge needed for 1 year

B. Existing JioPhone users:

1. 12 months of unlimited service for 749

Unlimited voice calls

Unlimited data (2 GB high-speed data every month)

No recharge needed for 1 year

This offer will be available from 1st March, across Reliance Retail and Jio retailers.

