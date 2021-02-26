Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio, commented, "There are still 300 million subscribers in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to access basic features of the internet, at a time, when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution.
He further added, "since the last 4 years Jio has democratized internet and passed on the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology no longer remains a privilege of a select few."
"The New JioPhone 2021 offer is another step in that direction. At Jio, we have and will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this DIGITAL DIVIDE and welcome every Indian to join this movement," Ambani added.
The new JioPhone 2021 offer:
A. New Users:
1. JioPhone device + 24 months of unlimited service for ₹1999