Reliance Jio announces new 'Postpaid Plus' plans, starting 399

Telecom major Reliance Jio today announced JioPostpaid Plus scheme to provide enhanced services across connectivity, entertainment and experience for its users.

Starting at the price of ₹399, the JioPostpaid Plus will provide a slew of services, including free subscription for OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and data rollover upto 500 GB as well as free international calls to USA and UAE.

The operator has also introduced offers for postpaid users across other telcos to carry over their credit limit to the Jio network if they wish to port to Jio connections with free home delivery of new SIM cards.

Commenting on this development, Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said “There can’t be a more opportune time to introduce JioPostpaid Plus. After having earned the trust of close to 400 million satisfied customers in the prepaid smartphone category, we want to extend our customer obsession to the postpaid category." Ambani also added, "We have tried to design a gold standard service experience and we hope that every postpaid user in India will make full use of it."

The monthly tariff charges are as follows: ₹399, ₹599, ₹799, ₹999 and ₹1,499. All these packs come with individual offers and data limit according to the users' requirement.

Some of the key features of JioPospaid plus are:

-Subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar

- Jio apps with 650+ live TV channels, video content, songs, and newspapers

Features plus

- Family plan for the entire family at ₹250/connection

- Data rollover upto 500 GB

- WiFi-calling across the world

International plus

- First-ever in-flight connectivity for Indian travellers travelling abroad

- Free international roaming in USA and UAE

- India calling @ Re 1 with WiFi calling on international roaming

- International calling (ISD) starting at 50p/min

View Full Image The tariff plans

However, all these packs provide unlimited voice and video calls as well subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar at no extra cost.

The telco also laid down several ways to switch from prepaid connection to postpaid or from postpaid connection to its new Postpaid Plus connection:

How to switch from prepaid to Reliance Jio Postpaid Plus connection:

Step 1: Apply for the Jio Postpaid connection via website or call 1800 88 99 88 99 to get a new Jio SIM home delivered. Get your Jio Postpaid plus SIM home delivered. You can also get the SIM by visiting Jio store or Reliance Digital store.

Step 2: Unlock your credit limit with a 100% refundable deposit (if applicable)

How to switch from postpaid to Jio Postpaid Plus connection:

Step 1: Continue your existing operator’s credit limit by sending ‘Hi’ to 88-501-88-501 on WhatsApp

Step 2:Apply for the Jio Postpaid connection via website or call 1800 88 99 88 99 to get a new Jio SIM home delivered. Get your Jio Postpaid plus SIM home delivered. You can also get the SIM by visiting Jio store or Reliance Digital store.

Visit www.jio.com/postpaid for more details on JioPostpaid Plus.

JioPostpaid Plus will be available starting 24th September in Jio Stores and through home delivery, which is free along with. theactivation.

Jio's new postpaid plans compete with existing entry-level postpaid offers provided by both Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Airtel has postpaid plans starting from ₹499 per month plan offers 75GB data and unlimited voice calling. Offers include a one-year free subscription to Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream App. While Vodafone’s postpaid plans start from ₹399 pack which offers, 40GB data along with 100 messages and unlimited calling for one month with free Vodafone Play subscription and Zee5 Premium access for a year. But over 7% and 5% of Vodafone Idea and Airtel users are on postpaid plans.

