Reliance Jio announces new 'Postpaid Plus' plans, starting 399

Commenting on this development, Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said “There can’t be a more opportune time to introduce JioPostpaid Plus. After having earned the trust of close to 400 million satisfied customers in the prepaid smartphone category, we want to extend our customer obsession to the postpaid category." Ambani also added, "We have tried to design a gold standard service experience and we hope that every postpaid user in India will make full use of it."