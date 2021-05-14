As India is battling a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Reliance Jio announces special initiatives for JioPhone users. To ensure this, Jio has announced two special initiatives for the pandemic period:

1) Jio working with Reliance Foundation will provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month (10 minutes per day) for the entire period of the pandemic, to JioPhone users who have not been able to recharge due to the ongoing pandemic.

2. Additionally, to further enhance affordability, for every JioPhone plan recharged by JioPhone user, they will get an additional recharge plan of the same value for free. For example, a JioPhone user recharging with a ₹75 plan, will get an additional ₹75 plan absolutely free.

"JioPhone was launched with the mission to provide a digital life to every Indian. In these unprecedented times of the Covid pandemic, we at Jio want to ensure that staying connected remains accessible and affordable for all customers, especially the less-privileged sections of our society," the company said.

Reliance is committed to standing with every Indian during these challenging times and will continue to make every effort to enable our fellow citizens to overcome the difficulties created by the pandemic, it added.

The entire Reliance family has joined forces to strengthen the nation’s fight against COVID-19. With a 24x7, multi-pronged approach, Reliance promptly initiated on-the-ground initiatives to ensure the nation wins the battle against COVID-19. It has worked relentlessly during the coronavirus pandemic to ease the suffering of the people of India and help in faster recovery. Reliance is leveraging all its resources, human as well as material, to help India overcome the threat posed by the virus.

Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.3 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising of network, devices, applications and content, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life.





