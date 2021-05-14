Reliance Jio announces special initiatives for JioPhone users for Covid pandemic

The entire Reliance family has joined forces to strengthen the nation’s fight against COVID-19. With a 24x7, multi-pronged approach, Reliance promptly initiated on-the-ground initiatives to ensure the nation wins the battle against COVID-19. It has worked relentlessly during the coronavirus pandemic to ease the suffering of the people of India and help in faster recovery. Reliance is leveraging all its resources, human as well as material, to help India overcome the threat posed by the virus.