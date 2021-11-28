Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reliance Jio announces up to 21% hike in tariffs; new plans to be effective from 1 Dec

Reliance Jio has hiked prices by around 15-20%.
1 min read . 07:59 PM IST Meghna Sen

  • The new unlimited plans of Reliance Jio will go-live on December 1, 2021 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels

After Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio on Sunday announced up to 21% hike in its prepaid tariffs from next month. The new unlimited plans will go-live on 1 December and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels, Jio said.

All the three major private telecom operators have now upped their price plans to bring in more revenue from customers.

The tariff hikes entail JioPhone Plan, Unlimited Plans, and data add on, and range between 19.6% and 21.3%.

The company, in a statement, said, “In line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with a true digital life, Jio today announced its new unlimited plans."

"These plans will provide the best value in the industry," the statement read.

The statement further said: "Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries".

Here's a look at the latest plans:

Jio latest plans
Airtel and Vodafone Idea last week had announced up to 25% hike in their prepaid plans tariffs to improve financials.

Airtel had announced 20-25% tariff hikes for various prepaid offerings, including tariffed voice plans, unlimited voice bundles and data top-ups.

Earlier, while announcing revision in tariffs, Airtel in a statement had said it has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at 200 and ultimately at 300 to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model.

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea has also announced an increase in mobile call and data tariffs across plans by 18-25% for prepaid customers, with effect from 25 November.

