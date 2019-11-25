Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel submit bids for RCom assets

NEW DELHI : Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd on Monday submitted bid for assets of the debt-laden Reliance Communications Ltd, sources told Mint. Today was the last day for submitting the bids, ten days after the resolution professional Anish Niranjan Nanavaty had extended the deadline.

Bharti is likely to have submitted its bids with Bharti Infratel in which it held a 33.57% stake as on 30 September. Bharti group’s participation afresh could not be independently confirmed. Airtel had submitted its bid earlier as well but had withdrawn it in protest against Nanavaty’s decision to give another ten days for bid submission on Reliance Jio’s request.

Lenders to the beleaguered Anil Ambani group company number 40, including the State Bank of India, the China Development Bank and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Reliance Communications’ assets include spectrum, tower, fibre and real estate housed under its subsidiaries Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel.

Reliance Jio, promoted by Anil’s elder brother Mukesh Ambani, had last year agreed to buy its Reliance Communications’ assets that included its spectrum, 43,000 telecom towers and 1.78-lakh route km. The deal failed to the requisite clearances from the department of telecommunications (DoT).

The resolution professional had on 13 November received bids from firms including the Sunil Mittal-controlled Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel and PE firm Varde Partners. Reliance Communications has a total secured debt of about ₹33,000 crore.

Anil Ambani had on 16 November, along with four other directors, had resigned from the company. But the lenders rejected the rejected the resignations on Saturday, requesting Ambani and the other officials to cooperate in the insolvency proceedings against the company.