Reliance Jio clears its AGR dues of 195 crore till January 31

Reliance Jio today paid ₹195 crore to the telecom department to clear all adjusted gross revenue dues accounted till January 31, 2020, according to a PTI report. Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio becomes the only telecom company to clear the dues within Supreme Court deadline of 23 January.

"Reliance Jio has paid ₹195 crore for AGR. This includes advance money that company has paid for the month of January, 2020," the source said.

The company has made provision of ₹177 crore to pay for the government revenue share based on the Supreme Court judgement dated October 24, 2019.

The DoT will not take any coercive action against telcom operators for non-payment of AGR dues until further court orders.

Both Airtel and Vodafone have requested the government to give them time to make payment based on the outcome of their modification petition listed for hearing before the Supreme Court next week.

Telecom companies owe the government ₹92,642 crore in unpaid licence fee, and another ₹55,054 crore in outstanding spectrum usage charges. These liabilities arose after the Supreme Court in October held that non-telecom revenues have to be considered for calculating statutory dues.

In the case of Bharti Airtel, the liabilities added up to nearly ₹35,586 crore, of which ₹21,682 crore is licence fee and another ₹13,904.01 crore is the SUC dues (not including the dues of Telenor and Tata Teleservices).

In the case of Vodafone Idea, this number stands at a cumulative ₹53,038 crore, including ₹24,729 crore of SUC dues and ₹28,309 crore in licence fee.

The government has directed the licensees to make the payments in accordance with the order of the Supreme Court dated October 24, 2019, and submit requisite documents within the stipulated time frame.

