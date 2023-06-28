Reliance Jio continues its hold with 30.4 lakh new subscribers in April; Vodafone losses widens2 min read 28 Jun 2023, 06:16 PM IST
The private service providers are dominating the telecom space as they held 90.8% market share with Reliance Jio holding a whopping 37.9%, followed by Bharti Airtel at 32.4%
Reliance Jio continued its dominance over the Indian telecom space as in April 2023 as it added 30.4 lakh subscribers close to 30.5 lakh in March 2023, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) revealed on Wednesday. Bharti Airtel saw an addition of 76,328 users in April compared with 10.4 lakh in March, while the loss of subscribers for Vodafone widened to 29.9 lakh in April from 12.1 lakh in March.
