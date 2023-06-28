Reliance Jio continued its dominance over the Indian telecom space as in April 2023 as it added 30.4 lakh subscribers close to 30.5 lakh in March 2023, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) revealed on Wednesday. Bharti Airtel saw an addition of 76,328 users in April compared with 10.4 lakh in March, while the loss of subscribers for Vodafone widened to 29.9 lakh in April from 12.1 lakh in March.

A release from TRAI revealed that the total wireless subscribers decreased from 1,143.93 million at the end of March 2023, to 1,143.13 million at the end of April 2023, thereby registering a monthly decline rate of 0.07%.

The drop in wireless subscribers was witnessed in urban areas where the users decreased from 627.54 million at the end of March-23 to 626.74 million at the end of April-23 however wireless subscriptions in rural areas increased from 516.38 million to 516.39 million during the same period, the TRAI release said.

Private sector dominates the Telecom space

The private service providers are dominating the telecom space as they held 90.8% market share with Reliance Jio holding a whopping 37.9%, followed by Bharti Airtel at 32.4%. Vodafone Idea is in third position with 20.4%, but the telecom company is losing its market share rapidly with dwindling subscribers.

BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 9.2%.

Decrease in Wireless Tele-density

The TRAI press release also mentioned the Wireless Tele-density in India. The telecom regulatory authority said that the Wireless Tele-density decreased from 82.4% at the end of March to 82.3% at the end of April.

The Urban Wireless Tele-density decreased from 128.4% at the end of March to 128% at the end of April and Rural Tele-density also decreased from 57.4% to 57.4% during the same period.