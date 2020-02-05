Reliance Jio exhibits car agnostic-linked solution at Auto Expo 2020

Greater Noida: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd on Wednesday showcased, at the Auto Expo 2020, a connected system that can be installed in any car and provides information on the vehicle's health, driver's distraction level and can even alert users in case there is an attempt of theft. The connected car solution comes with a small IoT (internet of things) module with an eSIM supporting 4G LTE and is targeted at owners who lend their cars to drivers and cab agencies.

The car solution module is further connected to a dash cam with a 360 degree camera that will keep an eye on both the driver and road. To detect distraction or to ensure seat belt compliance, the car solution will analyse the driver's face through the camera and then sync with the cloud. Similarly, most of the data captured by the main IoT module will be processed on the solution, while some on the cloud.

The eSIM connection will ensure the module stays connected to the internet all the time. The data captured by the Jio solution can be accessed by users on a smartphone application.

The app will show details on the vehicle's health, which includes engine coolant, air intake, engine load and ambient air temperatures.

It can also track vehicles providing users with information on the location, route, distance traveled by the car. Users can also play multimedia content from smartphone on the car's infotainment screen.

Reliance Jio is yet to announce the date of availability and the price of the connected car system.

"The used cases for the automobile industry are an illustration of Jio’s capabilities to create secure and scalable IoT solutions, which will help drive digital transformation of industries," Jio said.

Share Via