NEW DELHI : Mukesh Ambani’s telecom industry disrupter Reliance Jio Infocomm continued to extend its lead over its rivals in January, adding 6.56 million users during the month even as cash-strapped Vodafone Idea’s subscriber base continued to erode, data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed.

Reliance Jio’s subscriber base at the end of January was 376.57 million, with Vodafone Idea second at almost 329 million.

Having lost 3.62 million users during the month, the gap between Vodafone Idea and Sunil Mittal-owned Bharti Airtel was less than 1 million at the end of January, and it is very likely that Vodafone Idea may have slipped to the third spot since then if the trend has continued.

Bharti Airtel added 854,262 users in January, taking its total subscriber base to 328.15 million.

Vodafone Idea also lost around 500,000 wireless broadband users, which are primarily 4G mobile users, in January, taking its mobile broadband userbase to 117.93 million.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel added 4.36 mobile broadband users during the month, taking its user base to 142.34 million.

All of Reliance Jio’s mobile subscribers are 4G users, so they are automatically counted as mobile broadband users.

State-owned operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd continued to add users, with its subscriber base rising by 1.22 million to 119.24 million.

The total mobile subscriber base in India was around 1.16 billion as of January end, of which 986.42 million were active, data from TRAI showed.

