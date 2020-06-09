Reliance Jio free Disney+ Hotstar offer: How to activate

Reliance Jio launched a new offer last week that provides one year of free subscription to the content streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. The new offer is only available with select data plans and data vouchers. The company has also released a list of terms and conditions attached to the offer. The Disney+ Hotstar annual membership is worth ₹399.

How to avail the offer:

The user who commits to any of the four plans mentioned below, will be eligible to get the Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year. Once the recharge has been completed, the user can log-in on the Disney+ Hotstar account using the same Jio number.

The streaming platform will send an OTP on the registered number in order to log-in.

It is important to note that the subscription to Disney+ Hotstar will only be valid till the user keeps the validity of Jio number active with a base plan. If the user fails to keep the validity active continuously for a year, the subscription will stop working.

Even if Jio users do not immediately use one of the below-mentioned data plans and queue the recharge for later, the Hotstar subscription will begin on the day of the recharge and will stay active for a year.

The new Reliance Jio Disney+ Hotstar offer can be availed by users who recharge their Jio numbers with the following plans:

₹401 plan: The plan offers 28 days of validity and will provide 90GB of data as well as unlimited voice calling.

₹2,599 plan: This annual plan offer 2GB data per day along with the complimentary Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription. The plan offers a total of 740 GB data, unlimited voice calling for 365 days.

3) ₹612 plan: This is not a standalone pre-paid plan but offers additional data to the user as per requirement. The data voucher provides 72GB of total data as well as 6000 minutes for Jio-to-other mobile calling. However, the voucher will have the same validity as your existing plan.

4) ₹1,208 plan: Similar to the ₹612 plan the Rs. 1,208 Jio data voucher just offers additional data and calling minutes. The plan offers 240GB of total high-speed data and comes with a validity of 240 days.

