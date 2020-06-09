Home >Industry >Telecom >Reliance Jio free Disney+ Hotstar offer: How to activate
The new Reliance Jio Hotstar offer
The new Reliance Jio Hotstar offer

Reliance Jio free Disney+ Hotstar offer: How to activate

2 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2020, 12:38 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The user who commits to any of the four plans will be eligible to get the Disney+ Hotstar subscription
  • The company has also released a list of terms and conditions attached to the offer

Reliance Jio launched a new offer last week that provides one year of free subscription to the content streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. The new offer is only available with select data plans and data vouchers. The company has also released a list of terms and conditions attached to the offer. The Disney+ Hotstar annual membership is worth 399.

How to avail the offer:

The user who commits to any of the four plans mentioned below, will be eligible to get the Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year. Once the recharge has been completed, the user can log-in on the Disney+ Hotstar account using the same Jio number.

The streaming platform will send an OTP on the registered number in order to log-in.

It is important to note that the subscription to Disney+ Hotstar will only be valid till the user keeps the validity of Jio number active with a base plan. If the user fails to keep the validity active continuously for a year, the subscription will stop working.

Even if Jio users do not immediately use one of the below-mentioned data plans and queue the recharge for later, the Hotstar subscription will begin on the day of the recharge and will stay active for a year.

The new Reliance Jio Disney+ Hotstar offer can be availed by users who recharge their Jio numbers with the following plans:

401 plan: The plan offers 28 days of validity and will provide 90GB of data as well as unlimited voice calling.

2,599 plan: This annual plan offer 2GB data per day along with the complimentary Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription. The plan offers a total of 740 GB data, unlimited voice calling for 365 days.

3) 612 plan: This is not a standalone pre-paid plan but offers additional data to the user as per requirement. The data voucher provides 72GB of total data as well as 6000 minutes for Jio-to-other mobile calling. However, the voucher will have the same validity as your existing plan.

4) 1,208 plan: Similar to the 612 plan the Rs. 1,208 Jio data voucher just offers additional data and calling minutes. The plan offers 240GB of total high-speed data and comes with a validity of 240 days.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Like other recent transactions, the KKR deal values Jio Platforms at ₹4.91 trillion. (Mint)

Reliance Jio, Facebook deal piling FOMO on Amazon and Google

2 min read . 05 Jun 2020
(Photo: Reuters)

Jio prepaid users to get one-year free Disney+Hotstar subscription: Here's how

2 min read . 07 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout