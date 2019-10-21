Reliance Jio hikes monthly tariff to pass on IUC cost to users

Reliance Jio on Monday effectively hiked its basic monthly tariff plans to pass on the interconnect usage charges, that the telecom operator has to incur for calls made to rival networks, to users as it rages a fierce battle with the sector regulator over these charges.

The company had earlier offered a 28-day validity plan offering unlimited voice calls across networks and 2GB data per day for ₹198. On Monday, the company said that a new ₹222 plan would offer these same data benefits, unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 1000 minutes of calling for Jio to non-Jio numbers. This effectively translates to a tariff hike of ₹24.

This comes less than two weeks after Jio announced that it would start charging 6 paise a minute for voice calls, as it “had been compelled, most reluctantly and unavoidably", to do this after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai) decision to review the date for scrapping interconnect usage charge from 1 January, 2020, has led to regulatory uncertainty.

IUC, at 6 paise a minute, is levied by mobile networks handling incoming calls from rival networks.

Scrapping the IUC or reducing it would benefit an operator such as Jio which has more outgoing traffic than incoming calls. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Ltd earn a portion of their revenue from IUC as their incoming traffic is higher than outgoing.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea, which are currently battling shrinking revenue streams thanks to Jio’s cut-throat tariffs, have welcomed Trai's regulatory rethink.

“It looks like 6 paise per minute charging doesn't seem to have gone well with customers," Himanshu Shah, Analyst, Dolat Capital, said.

Analysts also believe the effective price hike bodes well for incumbents Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea which have been complaining that current tariffs are unsustainable and price repair must happen in the sector.

Similarly, the company on Monday announced a new ₹333 plan which offers 2GB data a day for 56 days, along with unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 1000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls. This would mean a daily expense of ₹5.94 for the user. The closest existing plan with same data benefits was for ₹398 for 70 day validity, which meant a daily expense of ₹5.68 to the user.

The company has also withdrawn packs of ₹19 and ₹52 — valid for one and seven days respectively.

“Jio said that it will only charge 6 paise per minute till Trai scraps IUC. That consultation is still happening and the regulator is yet to take a decision. Hence it is strange that at this time Jio has come out with new plans which are inclusive of IUC minutes. This will lead to a rise in ARPU for Jio," a Mumbai based analyst said requesting anonymity.

Responding to Mint's query, a Jio spokesperson said that there was no price increase. "The user currently pays ₹198 + IUC top-up for off-net mobile calls. The same is being made available in a bundled form," the spokesperson said.

However, a user of the ₹198 plan which earlier had unlimited calls across networks will now also have to buy a top-up voucher to make calls to rival networks.

"The users continue to get the earlier packs as well, so it (new plan) is for those users who want peace of mind," the spokesperson said.

This effective price increase also comes at a time when Jio’s average revenue per user has declined for seven consecutive quarters. ARPU is the total revenue of the operator divided by the number of users or connections on its network.

ARPU stood at ₹120 with 355.2 million subscribers of September end as against ₹122 with 331.3 million subscribers as of June end.

A declining ARPU means subscriber additions on the network outpace its growth in revenue. In other words, every incremental user contributes less to the total revenue. This essentially implies that the quality of Jio’s subscriber base is becoming weaker in terms of paying capacity of the user.