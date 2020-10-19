Reliance Jio hikes 222 Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan price: Details here

Telecom major Reliance Jio has been introducing several packs at aggressively low prices to take on rivals such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. However, in one of the crucial decisions, the telco has hiked one of its VIP pack plans.

One of these packs whose price has been increased is the ₹222 Disney+ Hotstar VIP pack, which it had introduced a few months ago. Now, Jio has hiked the tariff by ₹33, bringing it to ₹255.

The plan, which is an add-on pack to your existing plan, comes with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year which runs till the user has a base voice calling plan activated on the number. Once recharged, the user will need to download the Disney+ Hotstar app and log in using the OTP from their existing Jio number to avail the benefit

Moreover, this prepaid pack offers 15GB of high-speed data that is valid until the base plan expires.

Apart from this, the telco recently introduced a plan and offering that is a good fit for heavy data users. The new plan priced at ₹598 will also provide some additional benefits. The new plan is already live on Reliance Jio’s website.

The ₹598 Reliance Jio plan offers 2GB of data per day and has a validity of 56 days with a total data of 112GB. Once the user exhausts the data, the speed will drop down to 64Kbps. The plan offers unlimited messages with a cap of 100 messages per day. The new pacOne of the biggest selling points of the new prepaid plan is the Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The company provides one year of free subscription worth ₹399 with the new plan. The plan also seems to be targeted at cricket enthusiasts who can stream IPL matches from Disney+ Hotstar.

Reliance Jio also provides Disney+ Hotstar subscription with other plans. There is a dedicated Cricket plan which is priced at ₹499. The pack will be valid 56 days and 1.5GB of data per day. However, this pack does not provide voice and message balance. The pack does offer Jio AppsComplimentary subscription.

Other plans include a ₹401 plan that offers 28 days of validity with 90GB of data which includes 3GB data per day and 6GB as additional data. The plan also offers Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The ₹777 plan provides a validity of 84 days and gives unlimited 131GB of data (1.5GB per day). The pack also provides Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

For long term usage, the company also provides a ₹2,599 plan that gets a validity of 365 days with a total 740GB of data (1.5GB per day). This plan also offers Disney+ Hotstar subscription.k also offers Jio AppsComplimentary subscription.

