Reliance Jio hikes 222 Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan price: Details here

The ₹598 Reliance Jio plan offers 2GB of data per day and has a validity of 56 days with a total data of 112GB. Once the user exhausts the data, the speed will drop down to 64Kbps. The plan offers unlimited messages with a cap of 100 messages per day. The new pacOne of the biggest selling points of the new prepaid plan is the Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The company provides one year of free subscription worth ₹399 with the new plan. The plan also seems to be targeted at cricket enthusiasts who can stream IPL matches from Disney+ Hotstar.