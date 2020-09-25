Reliance Jio in-flight services for JioPostpaid Plus users: How to use new plans

Jio’s in-flight service will allow Indian travelers travelling abroad, to stay connected with voice and data services on a flight.

Currently, the in-flight services will be available to Indians when they travel abroad. The company claims that once the services are available in the Indian airspace, all Jio customers will have first access to them.

HOW TO USE JIO’S IN-FLIGHT PACKS:

Jio users with valid in-flight connectivity pack can start using the pack, once their flight (supported) reaches 20,000 feet or higher in the following way:

1. Switch on the smartphone and turn-off the Airplane Mode

2. Your phone will automatically connect to the AeroMobile network. The network name may differ dependent on the handset

3. If your phone does not connect to the AeroMobile network automatically, you will need to go to ‘Carrier’ in your phone settings and manually select AeroMobile

4. Ensure Data Roaming is on to use data services

5. Once connected, you will receive a welcome text and other relevant information

6. You can now use your mobile phone to call, text, email and surf the internet

Mr. Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, says: “JioPostpaid Plus brings with it industry-defining and highest-quality user experience, and through our partnership with AeroMobile we will now offer in-flight roaming services at an attractive price. We are delighted to bring this new service to our customers, who will be able to enjoy seamless, high-quality and secure roaming at 20,000 feet, keeping every JioPostpaid Plus user connected, always."

Kevin Rogers, Sr Director Mobility Panasonic Avionics, CEO AeroMobile, adds: “We are pleased to partner with Jio, and broaden the reach of our connectivity services across India. With the new in-flight roaming bundle, JioPostpaid Plus customers no longer need to worry about connectivity whilst traveling. This new market-leading proposition shows continued commitment to providing the very best service to customers."

