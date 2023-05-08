New Delhi: Reliance Jio, India's largest carrier, has joined hands with the Institute of Risk Management (IRM) India Affiliate to bolster enterprise risk management (ERM) practices in the telecom industry. The partnership aims to build resilience and promote the importance of ERM in the sector

IRM is a global leader in ERM qualifications, with a presence in over 140 countries. The collaboration with Reliance Jio, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms that operates a national LTE network across India, will involve the organization of webinars, roundtables, and industry meetings, as well as the contribution of thought leadership articles to improve ERM and risk intelligence in the telecommunications sector.

Sachin Mutha, Head of Risk Management at Reliance Jio, expressed excitement about partnering with the world's leading professional body for ERM qualifications, noting that the company's risk management process aligns with international standards.

The partnership aligns with IRM India Affiliate's mission to create a resilient and self-reliant India by fostering risk-intelligent organizations across various sectors. Recently, IRM has also entered into knowledge partnerships with leading companies such as Cipla, UltraTech, IHCL, NIMSME, and AICTE.

A recent KPMG study highlights the growing complexity and resource intensiveness of risk management within the telecom industry, citing key risk areas such as investment, employees, supply chain, regulatory, and cyber risk. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the vital role of a robust, scalable, and secure telecommunications network for both national economic wellbeing and individual citizens.