Reliance Jio, IRM India Affiliate forge partnership to strengthen telecom ERM practices1 min read 08 May 2023, 01:02 PM IST
The partnership aims to build resilience and promote the importance of enterprise risk management in the sector
New Delhi: Reliance Jio, India's largest carrier, has joined hands with the Institute of Risk Management (IRM) India Affiliate to bolster enterprise risk management (ERM) practices in the telecom industry. The partnership aims to build resilience and promote the importance of ERM in the sector
