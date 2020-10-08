Reliance Jio launches carry forward credit limit feature. How to use it

Reliance Jio is offering a new carry-forward your credit limit feature to all the users who would want to migrate to their post-paid network from any other existing carrier. The company will be providing the same credit limit as offered by the previous carrier. The company claims that this will ease migration of all existing postpaid users of other operators to join JioPostpaid Plus, Jio has launched the carry-forward your credit limit feature.

Reliance Jio is offering a new carry-forward your credit limit feature to all the users who would want to migrate to their post-paid network from any other existing carrier. The company will be providing the same credit limit as offered by the previous carrier. The company claims that this will ease migration of all existing postpaid users of other operators to join JioPostpaid Plus, Jio has launched the carry-forward your credit limit feature.

With this feature, postpaid users of other operators can simply carry forward their existing credit limit from their existing operator to Jio in 3 steps. The company also claims that users will not have to pay a single rupee or any security deposit in order to join Jio's network.

With this feature, postpaid users of other operators can simply carry forward their existing credit limit from their existing operator to Jio in 3 steps. The company also claims that users will not have to pay a single rupee or any security deposit in order to join Jio's network. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

HOW TO USE THIS FEATURE

STEP 1: Send ‘Hi’ to 88-501-88-501 from WhatsApp (From your postpaid number that you want to move to Jio)

STEP 2: Upload existing operators postpaid bill

STEP 3: After 24 hours, you can walk into any Jio store or call for a home-delivery of your JioPostpaid Plus SIM & get the credit limit of your choice without paying any security deposit

Reliance Jio also launched new in-flight service which will allow Indian travelers travelling abroad, to stay connected with voice and data services on a flight.

The in-flight services will be available to Indians when they travel abroad. The company claims that once the services are available in the Indian airspace, all Jio customers will have first access to them.

Jio users with valid in-flight connectivity pack can start using the pack, once their flight (supported) reaches 20,000 feet or higher. The company also revealed a list of airlines that will support this new feature initially.

Topics Reliance Jio