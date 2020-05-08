Reliance Jio launched new work from home plans in order to help provide additional data to users looking for more data. The company has launched a long term plan and three new short term add-on plans.

The new ₹2,399 plan is an addition to the ₹2,121 plan that provides validity of 336 days .However, the ₹2,399 plan provides a validity of 365 days. The new ₹2,399 plan offers 2GB of data per day.

Considering that it’s a long term plan, the amount the subscriber will end up paying per month is roughly around ₹200, according to the company. Reliance Jio claims that the new annual plan gives 33% more value in comparison to the competition. The ₹2,121 plan on the other hand offers 1.5GB data per day for a period of 336 days.

Airtel offers 1.5GB data at ₹2,398 for a period of 365 days. Vodafone provides a validity 365 days with 1.5GB data per day.

The company also revealed add-on plans that give the users more data when they're daily limit is exhausted.

Under the new work from home packs Reliance Jio provides three new options including ₹151 pack which offers 30GB of data. ₹201 plan that offers 40GB of data and ₹251 pack that offers 50GB data.

