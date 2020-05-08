Reliance Jio launches new annual pre-paid data plan: Details here1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2020, 07:09 PM IST
Reliance Jio claims that the new annual plan gives 33% more value in comparison to other network providers
Reliance Jio claims that the new annual plan gives 33% more value in comparison to other network providers
Reliance Jio launched new work from home plans in order to help provide additional data to users looking for more data. The company has launched a long term plan and three new short term add-on plans.
The new ₹2,399 plan is an addition to the ₹2,121 plan that provides validity of 336 days .However, the ₹2,399 plan provides a validity of 365 days. The new ₹2,399 plan offers 2GB of data per day.
Considering that it’s a long term plan, the amount the subscriber will end up paying per month is roughly around ₹200, according to the company. Reliance Jio claims that the new annual plan gives 33% more value in comparison to the competition. The ₹2,121 plan on the other hand offers 1.5GB data per day for a period of 336 days.
Airtel offers 1.5GB data at ₹2,398 for a period of 365 days. Vodafone provides a validity 365 days with 1.5GB data per day.
The company also revealed add-on plans that give the users more data when they're daily limit is exhausted.
Under the new work from home packs Reliance Jio provides three new options including ₹151 pack which offers 30GB of data. ₹201 plan that offers 40GB of data and ₹251 pack that offers 50GB data.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated