Reliance Jio launches new 'Postpaid Plus' plan: How to switch from prepaid

Telecom major Reliance Jio today launched a fresh postpaid plan, Postpaid Plus to take on its rivals in the telecom market. The new 'Postpaid Plus' plans offer a slew of services such as over the top (OTT) subscriptions like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar including in-flight connectivity among other offers, said the company.

The monthly tariff charges are as follows: ₹399, ₹599, ₹799, ₹999 and ₹1,499. All these packs come with individual offers and data limit according to the users' requirement.

The operator has also introduced offers for postpaid users across other telcos to carry over their credit limit to the Jio network if they wish to port to Jio connections with free home delivery of new SIM cards.

The telco also laid down several ways to switch from prepaid connection to postpaid or from postpaid connection to its new Postpaid Plus connection:

How to switch from prepaid to Reliance Jio Postpaid Plus connection:

Step 1: Apply for the Jio Postpaid connection via website or call 1800 88 99 88 99 to get a new Jio SIM home delivered. Get your Jio Postpaid plus SIM home delivered. You can also get the SIM by visiting Jio store or Reliance Digital store.

Step 2: Unlock your credit limit with a 100% refundable deposit (if applicable)

How to switch from postpaid to Jio Postpaid Plus connection:

Step 1: Continue your existing operator’s credit limit by sending ‘Hi’ to 88-501-88-501 on WhatsApp

Step 2:Apply for the Jio Postpaid connection via website or call 1800 88 99 88 99 to get a new Jio SIM home delivered. Get your Jio Postpaid plus SIM home delivered. You can also get the SIM by visiting Jio store or Reliance Digital store.

Visit www.jio.com/postpaid for more details on JioPostpaid Plus.

JioPostpaid Plus will be available starting 24 September in Jio Stores and through home delivery, which is free along with the activation.

Jio's new postpaid plans compete with existing entry-level postpaid offers provided by both Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Airtel has postpaid plans starting from ₹499 per month plan offers 75GB data and unlimited voice calling. Offers include a one-year free subscription to Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream App. While Vodafone’s postpaid plans start from ₹399 pack which offers, 40GB data along with 100 messages and unlimited calling for one month with free Vodafone Play subscription and Zee5 Premium access for a year. But over 7% and 5% of Vodafone Idea and Airtel users are on postpaid plans.

