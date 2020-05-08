Reliance Jio has launched new work-from-home plans to assist subscribers with their high demand of data due to work or other requirements. The company has announced a new yearly plan that offers higher amounts of data on a daily basis and other add-on packs that provide data without a daily cap.

The new ₹2,399 plan is an addition to the ₹2,121 plan that provides validity of 336 days .However, the ₹2,399 plan provides a validity of 365 days. The new ₹2,399 plan offers 2GB of data per day. Considering that it’s a long term plan, the amount the subscriber will end up paying per month is roughly around ₹200, according to the company. Reliance Jio claims that the new annual plan gives 33% more value in comparison to the competition. The ₹2,121 plan on the other hand offers 1.5GB data per day.

Airtel offers 1.5GB data at ₹2,398 for a period of 365 days. Vodafone provides a validity 365 days with 1.5GB data per day.

The new add-on packs are also offered under the ‘work-from-home’ theme. These add on plans won’t come with daily data-capping which can be beneficial for heavy data consumers. The top up can be used at any time of the month, when the daily data runs out.

Under the new work from home packs Reliance Jio provides three new options including ₹151 pack which offers 30GB of data. ₹201 plan that offers 40GB of data and ₹251 pack that offers 50GB data.

The other older add-on plans remain unchanged. ₹11 provides a top up of 800MB, ₹21 plan offers 1GB data. ₹31 plan offers 2GB of data and ₹51 GB data offers 6GB data. The ₹101 plan offers 12GB of data.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated