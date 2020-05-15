Reliance Jio launches new quarterly plan with 3 GB data per day benefit

Reliance Jio has launched a new quarterly plan for its users that offers 3GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 84 days. The company is also offering additional benefits like subscription to Jio apps. The new plan will also provide free Jio to Jio calls and 3000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls. The plan offers a total of 252 GB of data. The new prepaid plan is priced at ₹999.

The new pack is up and running on Jio's official website as well as MyJio app. The users can locate the new pack under the 3GB/Day moniker. Reliance Jio also offers a plan with similar benefits at a smaller amount. The ₹349 plan offers 3GB of data per day along with free Jio to Jio calls and 1000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls. However, this plan comes with a validity of just 28 days. The total data offered is 84GB.

The telecom carrier has been launching plans to cater to the high demand of data due to lockdown in various parts of the country. Apart from the new ₹999 plan, Jio also launched 'Work From Home' plans. Under the new theme, the company has offered one new annual plan and three new data voucher plans.

The new annual plan is priced at ₹2,399. The annual plan provides a validity of 365 days and offers 2GB of data per day. Considering that it’s a long term plan, the amount the subscriber will end up paying per month is roughly around ₹200, according to the company. Reliance Jio claims that the new annual plan gives 33% more value in comparison to the competition.

If users manage to exhaust their daily limit, the company has also launched work from home add-on packs which provides three new options including ₹151 pack which offers 30GB of data. ₹201 plan that offers 40GB of data and ₹251 pack that offers 50GB data.

These data vouchers will last till the validity of the current plan on the users device. Once the daily limit is exhausted, these add-on packs will take over to provide more data.





