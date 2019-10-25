NEW DELHI : After launching new recharge plans for smartphones, Reliance Jio today launched new 'All-In-One' monthly plans for JioPhone users.

Under the new plan, JioPhone users will also get unlimited plans with all services in a single plan. It also offers a new bonanza for data users by doubling your your data by paying only ₹30.

All existing JioPhone plans will also continue.

₹75 recharge plan: 3GB data, Jio to Jio free calls and 500 minutes of talktime to other mobile numbers.

₹125 recharge plan: 14 GB data, Jio to Jio free calls and 500 minutes of talktime to other mobile numbers.

₹155 recharge plan: 28 GB data, Jio to Jio free calls and 500 minutes of talktime to other mobile numbers.

₹185 recharge plan: 56 GB data, Jio to Jio free calls and 500 minutes of talktime to other mobile numbers.

In a release, Jio said the ₹75 recharge plan is the cheapest one in the market that comes with unlimited voice and data.

For smartphone users, Jio had recently launched a similar 'All-In-One' plans of ₹222, ₹333, ₹444 and ₹555 which offers both data and voice calls.

During the Diwali festival season, Jio has reduced the price of its JioPhone model by over 50% to ₹699. Those buying a new JioPhone under the Diwali 2019 offer and recharging it with at least ₹99 will get free data benefits valued at approximately ₹700. For the first seven recharges, Jio has promised to offer ₹99 worth of free data.