NEW DELHI : After launching new recharge plans for smartphones, Reliance Jio today launched new 'All-In-One' monthly plans for JioPhone users.

Under the new plan, JioPhone users will also get unlimited plans with all services in a single plan. It also offers a new bonanza for data users by doubling your your data by paying only 30.

All existing JioPhone plans will also continue.

75 recharge plan: 3GB data, Jio to Jio free calls and 500 minutes of talktime to other mobile numbers.

125 recharge plan: 14 GB data, Jio to Jio free calls and 500 minutes of talktime to other mobile numbers.

155 recharge plan: 28 GB data, Jio to Jio free calls and 500 minutes of talktime to other mobile numbers.

185 recharge plan: 56 GB data, Jio to Jio free calls and 500 minutes of talktime to other mobile numbers.

In a release, Jio said the 75 recharge plan is the cheapest one in the market that comes with unlimited voice and data.

For smartphone users, Jio had recently launched a similar 'All-In-One' plans of 222, 333, 444 and 555 which offers both data and voice calls.

During the Diwali festival season, Jio has reduced the price of its JioPhone model by over 50% to 699. Those buying a new JioPhone under the Diwali 2019 offer and recharging it with at least 99 will get free data benefits valued at approximately 700. For the first seven recharges, Jio has promised to offer 99 worth of free data.

